By Henrik Petersen Details of Dortmund's Chukwuemeka deal revealed

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly able to negotiate their purchase option for Carney Chukwuemeka down to €35 million, but had to give Chelsea a hefty sell-on clause in return.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On Monday, Borussia Dortmund confirmed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy.

According to reports, Chelsea didn't want to include a purchase option in the deal at first.

Reports then emerged of a €48 million purchase option, but Dortmund were eventually able to negotiate the fee down to €35 million, according to reports.

In return, however, they granted Chelsea a hefty sell-on fee, according to Sky Germany.

Should Dortmund decide to buy and later sell Chukwuemeka, Chelsea would cash in again, taking the total fee from €35 million to more than €40 million, the report claims.